Cardiac care expansion at the Launceston General Hospital

The Launceston General Hospital's coronary care unit has been expanded to provide eight beds for patients.
Health Minister Guy Barnett on Tuesday said two additional beds became operational earlier in January and would assist with management and flow of cardiology patients across Northern Tasmania.
He said the government was on-track to meet its commitment to open 298 new hospital beds throughout the state by June 30, having already opened 240 new beds.
Launceston General Hospital director of cardiology Rohit Barthwal said while two new beds in the coronary care unit did not seem like much, they would go a long way to provide service to patients in the North and North-West.
He said the new beds would extend the length of stay for those who needed it and decrease waiting time for cardiac patients in the emergency department.
"We are one of the busiest cardiac centres in the whole of the country, including capital cities," Dr Barthwal said.
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said more cardiac beds were required statewide, particularly in the North-West and West Coast.
"Tasmanians have some of the highest rates of cardiac disease in the country and timely access to care is critical," she said.
Ms Dow demanded that the government publicly release the findings from a review of cardiac services in Tasmania, conducted by St Vincent's Heart Centre expert Andrew MacIsaac.
