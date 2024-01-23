Revealed: The Launceston suburbs going through the worst 'rental pain'

According to a new index measuring "rental pain" in Australia, Mowbray is Tasmania's worst suburb for rental hardship.
It was followed by Invermay and Ravenswood, making Launceston home to 3 of the worst five suburbs for renters in the state.
Suburbtrends' Rental Pain Index measured the rental market across Australia using the following criteria: affordability, vacancy, availability and price trends.
Each suburb was scored between 1 and 100, with 100 indicating maximal rental stress.
Mowbray topped the index in Tasmania with a score of 95, followed by Invermay, 88, and Ravenswood, 86.
They were well above the threshold of 75, which the index set as an indicator of "extremely hard" conditions for renters.
Overall, the index found that 11 Tasmanian suburbs scored above 75 and 12 per cent of the state was in "extreme rental pain."
The Tenant's Union of Tasmania's Principal Solicitor Ben Bartl said rents in Tasmanian suburbs were rising at "unsustainable levels", with rents increasing by around 50 per cent in Mowbray, Invermay and Ravenswood.
Over the last five years, the median three-bedroom house rents in Mowbray increased from $297 per week to $440 per week, an increase of 48 per cent.
"The lack of supply at the affordable end of the rental market has the perverse outcome of driving up rental prices for those least able to afford it," Mr Bartl said.
Suburbtrends' founder Kent Lardner, said the findings were alarming and showed "an unprecedented level of rental stress".
"As we begin 2024, the Rental Pain Index serves as a crucial indicator of the hardships faced by renters across Australia," he said.
His report found that rental affordability across Australian suburbs often exceeds 35 per cent of household income, far beyond the threshold typically associated with financial strain.
On the index, Ravenswood's rental affordability was 38 per cent of household income.
"This is not an isolated issue; it's a nationwide problem that requires immediate and comprehensive policy action," Mr Lardner said.
His report recommends addressing rental affordability, controlling rent hikes and increasing housing supply to relieve rental stress.
Mr Bartl said Tasmania urgently needs rent controls "to protect renters from unsustainable rent increases".
This has already been introduced in the ACT, he said.
"We also need our State Government to increase supply by returning existing properties to the long-term rental market and building more affordable properties given that private investment has slowed."
Other Northern suburbs that scored 75 or above on the index were Newnham and Mayfield (81), Waverley and St Leonards (77), and Summerhill and Prospect (75).
Others that made the worst 25 suburbs on the index were Perth and Evandale (74), Trevallyn (73), and South Launceston (70).
