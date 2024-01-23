Bolstered Sharks eager to bite back after 'disappointing' exit

There was no hiding the disappointment in Hillwood coach Dwayne Beeton's voice as he reflected on last year's NTFAW division one semi-final exit against George Town.
After comfortably beating the Saints on both occasions during a roster season which they had firmly positioned themselves as premiership contenders, the Sharks were stunned at Invermay Park as they failed to kick a goal before the final quarter.
"We really underachieved because I thought we probably should have been in the top three, if not the top two - I thought it would have been us and Deloraine in the grand final - but we got a couple of late injuries, a couple of girls didn't play in the elimination final," Beeton said.
Also pointing to a period last year where the side played just two games in six weeks, Beeton said they weren't able to create any rhythm throughout the season and that ultimately they were made to rue what could have been.
"When we sat down as a group we understood that we underachieved ... we just want to get 10 per cent better across the board, better communication, better commitment to playing footy and we'll see where that takes us," he said.
"It'll be interesting to see where we end up, we think we should be where we should have been last year, still in the top three, top two. We've set our sights pretty high this year after a disappointing year last year."
The club have not been resting on the laurels this summer either, with more than half a dozen recruits added to the squad which has lost Nikki Eastoe, Naomi Edwards and Meg Cornish, while Beeton has added co-coach Andrew Barron to the set-up.
As part of an increased focus on playing with faster ball-movement, the Sharks have added Charlie Giddins from grand finalists Meander Valley, while the trio of Marlie Lukic, Grace Gee and Isobelle Woods have arrived from Evandale, a club Beeton used to coach at.
"Charlie brings speed which is good. We're going to ruck her because we haven't got a ruck and then she plays as another midfielder so that's going to be a bonus for us," he said.
"We're lucky to pick up girls that have played footy because you usually pick up girls who haven't in our division, which makes it a lot harder, so we've added depth to help us achieve what we want."
With St Pats entering the competition there will be seven teams in division one, meaning the NTFA will switch to the traditional roster format where teams play each other twice, home and away.
"It makes it more fair and more even, so hopefully St Helens and Evandale and all those guys have good numbers and obviously St Pats have because they're pretty keen, they've got a lot of juniors coming through, so it should be a good competition this year."
