The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

George Town weightlifter relishes chance to learn from Comm Games medallist

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
January 23 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town's Seth Fox, 17, lifts at Health and Fitness World in Launceston on Saturday. Pictures by Rod Thompson
George Town's Seth Fox, 17, lifts at Health and Fitness World in Launceston on Saturday. Pictures by Rod Thompson

It was a thrill for George Town's Seth Fox to be mentored by two of Australia's best weightlifters last weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.