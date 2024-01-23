George Town weightlifter relishes chance to learn from Comm Games medallist

It was a thrill for George Town's Seth Fox to be mentored by two of Australia's best weightlifters last weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Kyle Bruce, a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, and his partner Isabel Lorenzi were at the Health and Fitness World gym to train with two-time Olympian Ron Laycock.
And they also took the time to help out weightlifters in Laycock's stable.
"It's been quite a privilege to train with them," Fox said.
"Kyle has given me some mentoring and gone through how he lifts and how he thinks when he's lifting."
The 17-year-old, who is doing Year 12 at Launceston College this year, is in the same weight class (89 kilograms) as Bruce who is 24.
He said it was great to gain insight into what it's like to compete in that class at the elite level.
He improved his performance under Bruce's watch, achieving a 115kg snatch on Friday night which was up 15kg according to Laycock.
The teenager said his best clean and jerk was 135kg and he was trying to achieve 145kg.
Fox said he started training in the gym when he was 14 and got into Olympic weightlifting when he was 16.
While he is entertaining the idea of competing in Victoria, Fox's next competition is in Devonport in April.
Meanwhile, Bruce and Lorenzi, who are Sydney-based, have big goals of their own and it was the couple's third time training with Laycock in the past two years.
Bruce is aiming to go to his maiden Olympics and said selection would be finalised in mid-April.
He explained to qualify he needed to be ranked number one in Oceania for his weight category.
"For the previous Olympics you had to be number one in the country and Australia would select you, now you have to be ranked number one in the continent," he said.
He said he was currently number one and just needed to stay on top.
Bruce said he held national records for clean and jerk, snatch and total and was keen to keep improving.
Achieving a 155kg snatch and 200kg clean and jerk are among his aims.
Bruce said Laycock had reached out to him out of the blue a few years ago and had been a great help.
"I feel like I might know a lot about the sport but I really don't when I'm with Ron," he said.
"He has so much understanding and knowledge of the sport."
He praised Laycock for helping him with physiological processes for training as well as tips on lift position and technique.
Bruce said he trained with Laycock before the Commonwealth Games and also sought his advice afterwards.
He said the long-time coach helped him deal with the comedown after a big competition before then getting back into training.
"He's been there before and knows what it's like," Bruce said.
Lorenzi, 25, who has recovered from a torn quad, wants to qualify for December's world championships in Bahrain and finish top five as well as go to the next Commonwealth Games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.