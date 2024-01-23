Former cop Paul Reynolds 'groomed, abused boys for 30 years'

Former Northern senior sergeant Paul Reynolds groomed and sexually abused teenage boys over three decades, an interim review into his conduct has found.
Reviewer Regina Weiss was appointed to undertake the independent review after evidence about his conduct was raised during the Commission of Inquiry into state responses to child sexual abuse in institutional settings.
Senior Sergeant Reynolds took his own life in 2018, a day after officers from Tasmania Police Professional Standards Command had visited him at home as part of an investigation into a claim he had sent indecent images of minors.
In her interim report, Ms Weiss said evidence provided to her by victim-survivors of the former police officer indicated he had a larger-than-life personality and was well-known to many in the community.
One victim-survivor said: "(He was) just the greatest groomer. He was so charismatic everyone wanted to be around him."
Ms Weiss said participants in the review had told her the public perception of Senior Sergeant Reynolds made it near impossible for teenage boys to speak out as they thought they would not be believed.
She said victim-survivors told her about the power imbalance between them and Senior Sergeant Reynolds due to his occupation and his authoritative position within sporting clubs.
"Private sessions have revealed that in the 1980s, Paul Reynolds used his position as a basketball umpire on Tasmania's west coast to groom and sexually abuse his victims and in later years, through rural football clubs in Tasmania's North-West," Ms Weiss said.
She said participants have noted that historically, a culture of silence had prevailed within the Tasmanian policing community.
Ms Weiss said based on the evidence, Senior Sergeant Reynolds had groomed and sexually abused teenage boys from 1988 until 2018.
"The accounts of grooming and abuse as told by the victim-survivors, their families, and observers are harrowing, shocking and devastating," she said.
"The betrayal of trust felt by so many is evident.
"What is also shocking is that Paul Reynolds' conduct continued for over three decades despite it being known or suspected that Paul Reynolds was, at the very least, interacting inappropriately with teenage boys."
A final report is due to be presented to Police Commissioner Donna Adams in June.
