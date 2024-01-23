Arrest warrant issued for Ravenswood man who had chance to avoid jail

A Launceston magistrate issued a warrant for the arrest of a 28-year-old man, who had the chance to avoid jail via a drug treatment order when he failed to turn up to court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Zachary Michael Carr of Ravenswood did not appear for a first review of his progress on the order handed down just a week ago, on January 16.
Carr pleaded guilty last week to more than twenty counts of computer-related fraud, five counts of burglary, four counts of stealing, a count of motor vehicle stealing, possession and use of a controlled drug.
The court heard that Carr broke into numerous vehicles in the Goodwood area of Hobart and stole bank cards, which he used to buy goods at local stores, between August 7 and August 12, 2023.
When Carr did not appear, magistrate Sharon Cure said: "He should be here. I'll issue a warrant for his arrest."
Tasmania Police have applied for the order to be cancelled.
The drug treatment order enabled Carr to avoid five months in jail as long as he stayed off drugs, did not re-offend and complied with other conditions of the order.
A court-mandated diversion team in Hobart recommended that Carr was suitable for such an order, and the decision was passed to Ms Cure by a Hobart magistrate.
Carr was in custody on the criminal charges from August 2023 to January 16, 2024.
When the drug treatment order was made, Ms Cure ordered him to report to the Department of Community Corrections in Launceston and then travel with his mother to Serenity House near Burnie by 4 pm on January 16.
Carr walked free out of court after giving the court several assurances and pledging his motivation.
"It is up to me to prove I can do it," Carr told Ms Cure.
He said a former partner had encouraged me to use it with her.
Ms Cure said: "I've got to give you a chance to prove you are motivated."
"If you walk out of Serenity House, you are just going to go back to jail.
"I hope you realise it is not going to be easy."
Ms Cure said she was an eternal optimist with drug treatment orders.
Ms Cure told Carr last week that he must be honest when on the order.
She said: "It is all or nothing for you."
"You can't relapse into your benders."
In discussing the drug treatment order sentencing option for drug-addicted criminals, Ms Cure said: "We have some great successes and some spectacular failures."
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown told the court that police had reservations about Carr's likely compliance with the order.
"Our concern is that he received parole in January 2023 on the condition he wear an electronic bracelet [so that authorities could track his movements]," Ms Brown said.
"The day after release, he removed the electronic bracelet."
She told the court last week a cancellation application would be lodged if he did not turn up to Serenity House.
In a separate court discussion of the court-mandated drug program last week, Ms Cure said that 70 per cent of recipients were not successful in the program.
In 2014, Carr was sentenced to a jail term of three years and six months for aggravated armed robbery and setting fire to five cars he had stolen.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said that amid the car-stealing spree, he committed an aggravated armed robbery at a pizza shop in Mowbray.
He wore a balaclava over his face.
"He was carrying an imitation firearm, a wooden rifle gunstock fitted with a metal rod, giving it the appearance of a shotgun.
"A delivery driver and the proprietor were in the rear of the store.
"One customer was present. Rather than rob the store, the defendant and the associate each pointed their imitation firearms at the customer and repeatedly yelled demands for money.
"The customer removed $170 in notes from his wallet and put it in the defendant's bag. The defendant and his associate then ran off."
In 2014, he received a sentence of eight months in jail for a callous assault on a Risdon prisoner, which resulted in permanent loss of vision for the complainant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.