Driver with long record to be assessed for drug treatment

One of Tasmania's worst drivers will be assessed for a drug treatment order after pleading guilty in the Launceston Magistrates court to driving and drugs charges.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Troy Ashley Shipton, 49, of George Town appeared without a lawyer but visiting magistrate Reg Marron enlisted Legal Aid lawyer Hannah Goss to appear for him.
In 2002 Shipton was jailed for seven years for manslaughter after crashing head-on into a vehicle killing a 46-year-old mother of two at Dilston on the East Tamar Highway.
Shipton was paroled between 2007 and 2009. In 2009, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail for two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of giving misleading information to police.
The court heard that some of the latest charges which dated back to March 2021 could not be heard.
Prosecutor Anne Knox told Mr Marron that the files had been lost in the office of Northern Prosecution and were not found until Friday.
"It was an error of our office," she said.
She said it would be difficult to proceed because expert witnesses were not available at short notice.
"There are five or six hearings set down," Mr Marron said.
"I would like to make some headway in what can be resolved."
Last week Launceston magistrate Ken Stanton expressed frustration about Tasmania Police practices in relation to disclosure of evidence.
Mr Marron, who said he was quite stunned that not one hearing was able to proceed, said he expected some concessions from Tasmania Police on breaches of bail charges.
Ms Goss changed a few pleas to guilty and Ms Knox tendered no evidence on several drug possession charges and a possession of ammunition charge and they were dismissed.
Shipton pleaded guilty to counts of possession of drugs and three counts of driving with illicit drugs in his body.
He pleaded not guilty to evading police and unlawful possession of property in August 2022.
"Mr Shipton you seem to have a drug problem," Mr Marron asked.
Shipton agreed.
Mr Marron told Shipton he would have him assessed for a drug treatment order or a home detention order.
When Shipton expressed interest in staying in Launceston with a family member so that drug testing could be done Mr Marron sought the family member's mobile phone number.
He rang her and spoke to her from the magistrate court's bench asking whether Shipton's request could be fulfilled while conceding he had put her on the spot.
"How many times a week?," she asked.
"A couple of nights." Mr Marron said.
"I don't want to let him down," the woman said.
Shipton's matters are set down for hearing on June 19 and facts and sentence on March 4, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.