Liquid G addiction raises magistrate's drug treatment order concerns

An addiction to a dangerous new drug would be a significant red flag in a magistrate's considerations about a drug treatment order for a 21-year-old woman, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Shenae Richardson of Waverley pleaded guilty to a raft of offences that breached an 18-week suspended jail sentence she received in April 2023.
The offences included four counts of motor vehicle stealing, four counts of driving while disqualified, eight counts of breach of bail, evading police, driving under the influence of a drug, using controlled drugs, trespass and stealing between August and September 27, 2023.
In 2021, Richardson cut off an electronic bracelet eight days after she started a home detention order.
Subsequently, in April 2023, magistrate Simon Brown told the court her "spectacularly unsuccessful" attempt at the home detention order deemed her unsuitable for a second chance at a drug treatment order.
During her sentencing hearing, police prosecutor Brad Collins said that police saw Richardson driving a stolen motor vehicle on Tarleton Street, East Devonport.
He said she stalled the vehicle, and police parked a metre away.
Police saw her attempting to get the car in gear and revving loudly.
As an officer tried to apprehend Richardson, her vehicle rolled backwards, prompting the officer to jump onto the roof of the police vehicle to avoid being trapped.
Richardson's vehicle contacted the police vehicle, causing damage to a panel, Mr Collins said.
Capsicum spray was deployed.
Mr Collins said that when Richardson got out of the vehicle, she could not stand and was drooling and frothing at the mouth.
When asked by police what she had taken, she said G, the court heard.
G or liquid G is a shortened name for GHB [gamma-hydroxybutyrate].
The court heard that she had taken 4 ml of GHB before the encounter with police and could not remember driving.
The court also heard that on August 31, 2023, Richardson was found in possession of cannabis, liquid G, keys and a diary after being intercepted concerning a stolen Hyundai.
She transported a stolen motor vehicle to Mowbray as a favour to a friend on September 25.
The court heard that a breach of bail related to an association with Indiana Mary-Jean West, 20, who was found guilty in December of possessing liquid GHB.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker asked Ms Cure to consider Richardson for a drug treatment order, saying that previous sentencing options had not worked.
He said she had relapsed before Christmas after getting drugs in prison.
Ms Cure said the assessment report had several red flags, including Richardson's addiction to GHB and methylamphetamine.
"It [GHB] is a problem for drug court because you can't test for it," she said.
The court heard that the drug was prolific among young females, was cheap, and virtually undetectable because it metabolised in the body within six hours.
A Department of Community Corrections officer said usage of the drug had ramped up in the past twelve months.
Testing was now available, although very expensive, and there was a delay in getting results back.
Ms Cure said a second red flag was Richardson's cutting off of the electronic monitoring device and evasion of police.
"We have had cases where people have been given an opportunity on a drug treatment order, but these may indicate that she cannot comply," Ms Cure remarked.
Ms Cure said the effects of GHB were staggering for some people.
She said that the description of Richardson as not knowing what she was doing and frothing at the mouth was a red flag.
She said that Richardson's response to the breach of bail by associating with West was to say, "Well, she's my best friend."
Mr Tucker said the options were to give her a chance or to lock her away.
"She wants to stop offending," he said.
Richardson said: "I want to be given a chance; I want to do it for my daughter."
"I'm going to give it a good hard try."
Ms Cure adjourned the decision until January 30, when Richardson's activated 18-week suspended jail term finished.
"I do not want it to be a case where the ink is barely dry on the [drug treatment] order, and there is a warrant out [for arrest]," Ms Cure said.
She said the support of her family, who attended court, would be the most vital factor in her favour.
The court heard that the success rate on drug treatment orders was about 25 to 30 per cent.
