No community support for merger, Meander Valley councillors say

Meander Valley councillors have voted to express their opposition to amalgamations and boundary changes in their submission to The Future of Local Government Final Report.
At their January meeting, councillors voted on a summary of points which will make up their final submission to the local government review.
Among the key points are that the council "does not support forced amalgamation or forced boundary changes to the existing Tasmanian local government areas."
The council as a whole stated that it supported councils that would like to voluntarily merge, but was clear that the community would not accept a voluntary amalgamation of the Meander Valley Council and another council.
Among the eight scenarios proposed for Meander Valley were a northern council combining Meander Valley and Northern Midlands and a northern council capturing Meander Valley, Northern Midlands and the northern Central Plateau region.
In July 2023, Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said the scenarios provided by the Local Government Board were "not accompanied by financial modelling that demonstrates the economic viability of any of the potential new council areas".
"Without this information, the council is unable to have an informed view," he said
"If the state government does proceed with forced amalgamations, the ability for new council areas to fund services and the ability of residents to pay for those services is an important consideration."
Meander Valley Council's submission will also note that the final local government report "does not adequately outline the substantial costs to achieve the proposed reforms".
"It is unrealistic for council officers to deliver the significant reforms in addition to their current roles," the council agenda summary read.
"The cost of implementing the reforms should be met by the Tasmanian Government and not property owners."
The Future of Local Government Review has now moved into the final stage with the Local Government Board providing their final report to the Tasmanian Government.
Local Government Minister Nic Street invited Meander Valley Council to provide a submission on the final report by 29 February, 2024.
