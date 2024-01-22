Jail for serial shoplifter with love of perfume and luxury camping clothes

A 35-year-old man with a liking for stealing perfume and luxury clothing items was jailed for a crime spree that stretched across 2023.
Jonathon Allen Lowry pleaded guilty to a raft of offences, including stealing, drug charges and a breach of a family violence order.
He stole $2500 worth of items from stores, including Chemist Warehouse, MacPac, Red Herring, Anaconda, Dan Murphys, Becks Mitre 10 and No Frills supermarket.
The thefts comprised a similar method of operation, by concealing items under clothing, including down his trousers.
Invariably, he was caught on CCTV, arrested by police, and charged.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown read facts of Lowry's offending for more than half an hour.
He stole perfume worth $429 after unlocking a cabinet with an instrument and a $790.99 Arrowsmith Down jacket.
Lowry was continually bailed by police during the spree with a condition that he not enter any retail outlet.
He pleaded guilty to nine counts of breach of bail.
Police eventually remanded him in custody in November 2023.
Ms Brown sought to activate a 222-day suspended sentence imposed in December 2022 by magistrate Sharon Cure. He also had a community correction order cancelled.
Defence lawyer said Fran McCracken said Lowry's offending was the same types of things and similar kinds of stores as he had [previously been sentenced for.
She said he was a long-term drug addict. She said he had a brain injury, which contributed to offending for breaching bail.
Magistrate Duncan Fairley sentenced Lowry for 31 matters across 21 complaints.
"It is somewhat aggravating that this offending commenced 12 days after he was released from custody," he said.
He said the total value of the shoplifting was not an insignificant amount.
"You have an abysmal record for this type of offending," he said.
He said the whole arsenal of sentencing options had been tried on Lowry, but none had succeeded.
Mr Fairley activated the suspended sentence and imposed a further six months in jail, backdated to October 31, 2023.
