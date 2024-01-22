Surf Life Saving Australia reveals school holiday drowning risk

Surf Life Saving Australia urged beach goers to exercise caution over the remaining school holidays.
The warning comes as new research found the risk of coastal drowning increased by 1.5 times during the holiday period.
Since the start of summer, there were 33 coastal drowning deaths recorded and 61 drowning deaths nationally.
According to the Royal Life Saving 2023 report,Tasmania recorded four drowning deaths between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
Surf Life Saving Tasmania general manager Alison Stubbs said unpreparedness was one of the biggest mistakes that led to drowning.
"We know that rips are still one of the biggest causes of coastal drowning," Ms Stubbs said.
"So it's people not recognising what rips are and more to the point what to do should you be caught in one."
She said in Tasmania, many coastal deaths involved boating.
"Making sure you're wearing a life-jacket on any sort of craft including pedal craft, making a plan and knowing your limits are important," she said.
According to the new data, activities with the highest risk of coastal death were swimming, wading and attempting a rescue.
Ms Stubbs said should you attempt to rescue someone drowning, the best course of action was to use a flotation device.
"Whether it be a boogie board or anything that's possibly around they could use as a flotation device for themselves, but also for the other person to grab hold of," Ms Stubbs said.
She said in Tasmania, swimming between the flags was not always possible.
"We've got a huge coastline and only a small number of patrolled beaches in comparison," Ms Stubbs said.
"So it's about planning, being prepared and thinking about things like having a flotation device of some description and looking out for each other.
"We've got an amazing coastline and we want people to enjoy it."
