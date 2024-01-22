Royal brew: Queen Mary Tea hits shelves in Launceston

A Tasmanian-produced 'Queen Mary Tea' has found its way onto the shelves of a Launceston tea shop.
The Tea Shop, located in George Street, has been stocking the blend for the past week.
Owner Bruce Webb said customers had already been asking for a Queen Mary Tea by the time ex-Tasmanian Queen Mary was crowned earlier this month.
"People were coming in her that day asking for a tea," he said.
"It was still being blended."
Originally named after the late Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother, the relaunched Queen Mary blend has been produced by Kingston-based 'The Art of Tea'.
It is the latest in a royal tea range that also includes Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales.
Mr Webb said while the King Charles III tea had typically been the best-seller, the Queen Mary blend had been performing strongly.
"It's a blend of high-end Darjeeling from India and Sri Lankan Ceylon tea - it's the Rolls Royce end of those teas," he said.
Queen Mary Tea is being sold in 50g boxes for $13.
