The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

Arrowsmith puts name in lights with 48-ball ton at nationals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 23 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kobe Arrowsmith has been in electric form with the bat at the national cricket inclusion carnival. Pictures by Cricket Australia
Kobe Arrowsmith has been in electric form with the bat at the national cricket inclusion carnival. Pictures by Cricket Australia

Kobe Arrowsmith has proven to be one of the best batters in the country at the national cricket inclusion championships' intellectual disability carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.