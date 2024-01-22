Arrowsmith puts name in lights with 48-ball ton at nationals

Kobe Arrowsmith has proven to be one of the best batters in the country at the national cricket inclusion championships' intellectual disability carnival.
Playing against Western Australia in the opening round of the competition in Queensland, the 16-year-old and teammate Craig Blaschke set themselves an ambitious target following two quick wickets.
"I was like, 'we better get a move on', the scoring was a bit slow and when [Blaschke] came out he said, 'let's try and get 200', and I was like, 'alright'," Arrowsmith explained.
"And then we just started to go and he got me on strike and I got a couple of balls to come out of the middle and it went from there."
That it did. The Queechy High student smashed them predominantly straight and through mid-wicket against both seam and spin, as he raced past 50 before finding himself 92 not out with one over to spare.
With partner Zeb Hovington facing the first three balls, Arrowsmith required eight off the final three.
Hitting a four and then back-to-back twos, Arrowsmith brought up the century on the final delivery, finishing 100* off 48, with the team reaching 3-202.
"It was pretty special because it was my first century, so it was pretty cool to reach that," he said.
"You look at Test players get their hundreds and you think I want to do that one day and then it actually comes true. It didn't really sink in until later."
To put the innings into context, only one other batter (in six games) has reached 50 and there have only been three team scores which have surpassed three figures - two of which were Tasmania.
After winning that contest by 118 runs, the Tigers faced South Australia, who lost to hosts Queensland in their first match, and Arrowsmith was tasked with playing a different role.
With SA's bowlers having more success, the South Launceston Knight was required to bat from the second over to the innings' end as regular wickets fell around him.
Guided by his "love for representing the state", the right-hander played a sensible knock of 31* from 64 balls to remain unbeaten so far in the tournament and get Tasmania to 7-110.
He said the experience of playing in last year's nationals helped him navigate the tricky circumstances.
"It taught me to keep my head and if there's a bad ball, then just put it away. There's some good bowlers in the competition, but you might get the loose one and when you get the loose one, you put it away," he said.
Also taking a wicket from his one over in SA's unsuccessful chase, Arrowsmith said the feeling of winning has been more fulfilling than the ton (just), adding that the closeness of the playing group has been a large reason for their success.
"I think there's only three or four people that didn't play in the football carnival (which they won), that's playing in the cricket, so we all just get around each other and it's just basically like a big family."
While the heights which the Launceston teenager has reached will almost certainly show up on the radar of the Australian ID team selectors, he said anything that came after the tournament was not on his mind.
"I don't really focus on making the Australian side at the moment, I'm more focused on this competition and if I make the Australian side that's just a bonus for me really. I'm more focused on one competition at a time," he said.
Arrowsmith outlined his and the team's goals for the carnival.
"The goal is to go one further than last year and win the cup, but we just want to take it one game at a time and see how we go from there," he said.
With round three abandoned due to extreme weather, each state has two more games to play before finals, which are held on Thursday.
