New Bell Bay project would create 740 jobs in first four years

Tasmania's proposed green hydrogen hub would create 740 jobs in its first four years, modelling shows.
The facility was given the green light last week when federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced $70 million to kickstart the project, which is due to be up and running by early 2028.
Data from GHD engineering, produced in 2021, estimated the project would 300 direct jobs and 440 indirect jobs across those first four years.
"This is going to unlock many jobs ... across the economy from management to our tradies," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
"We're talking about plumbers [and] electricians - it's a fantastic local jobs initiative."
The construction process is also likely to create jobs for engineers, technicians, concreters and fitters.
Within little more than a decade, the hub is expected to have created thousands of new jobs.
"The same GHD job modelling ... estimated by 2040 [the hydrogen hub] project would generate over 2000 new direct jobs and over 3000 indirect jobs," a government spokesperson said.
"This estimate is based on the project achieving significant export capacity and domestic use for green hydrogen across the hydrogen supply chain in Tasmania."
The new hydrogen hub will provide shared infrastructure - shipping ports, water and firming power - and is expected to help attract major hydrogen projects to Northern Tasmania.
A $1.7 billion hydrogen and methanol production plant proposed by ABEL Energy is considered one of the projects most likely to go ahead.
The company, which has secured land at the former Bell Bay Power Station, will make a final decision on its project by the end of the year.
A feasibility report published by ABEL Energy in mid-2022 estimated its proposed production plant would generate 150 ongoing jobs over the next 25 years, as well as 500 jobs during construction.
