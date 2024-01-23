A bridge across the Tamar would be waste of money

I SINCERELY hope taxpayers are not naive enough to believe that the Federal Government is really concerned about the cost of living especially for low income earners. I have just received my house insurance account for the ensuing year, and it soared 36.5 per cent. For what!? My house, which I had built, has been insured since 1986 by the same company with one small claim amounting to $1200, of which I paid an excess of $1000 leaving a cost to the insurance company of $200. However, I noticed on the account a double dipping by the Federal Government! Stamp duty of $110 plus a further GST charge of $100, accounting for 50 per cent of my increases. If you include the excise charges on fuel it is the rhetoric of a Government who does not give a damn! They stupidly say I feel your pain, but how could they, they are in the wrong pay bracket. Less talk and more action. The cost of living is one of the greatest challenges Australia has faced in years, mortgages, fuel, food, rent, and policy increases.

