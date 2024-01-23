A bridge across the Tamar would be waste of money

GOOD Lord Leigh Blazely (The Examiner, January 20) how can you blame the mayor for not building a bridge across the Tamar?
He was possibly only born in the 70's or 80's - give him a break? Maybe if it is too hard to live in the area, you should go live in a less dramatic area for traffic.
We have in our location a blessing of all things in the Tamar. For access to the city, just take your time, add 10 mins, and drive slowly. Bridges and blaming others for "chaotic" traffic is a very sad reflection of your understanding. How to stuff up a river that's over burdened with sewer issues and under-serviced by better existing roads and fencing off road kill paddocks - not spending millions for 10 minutes?
Rod Stone, Greens Beach
THE policy of leaving it to individuals to manage their own CoViD-19 protection has now been extended to healthcare generally, resulting in vast disparity between the safety ordered by different services. If I buy a fridge, I get to see a star rating and can have confidence that what I buy will have that level of energy efficiency. I can be confident the fridge meets safety standards and it won't electrocute me. If I enter a public building I don't have to check that the fire doors work. But if I am taken to hospital with a broken hip it's pot luck whether I am exposed to avoidable airborne disease.
James Newton, Newstead
SORRY Senator Polley, you're talking complete political spin (The Examiner, January 17).
It's impossible for the federal Labor government to have implemented "targeted" cost of living measures towards those doing it tough.
There will always be those, I repeat always those that get left behind and suffer the consequences of poor government decisions. For this very reason alone, there will be those constantly "doing it tough" because the federal Labor government failed to live up to their commitment that no one would be left behind.
I have never voted for the Liberal party in my life, but I agree with every word the federal member for Bass Bridget Archer said.
But not enough to vote for any Liberal party candidate.
The Albanese Labor government has taken their eye off the ball Senator Polley, and I hope it costs you the next election.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
I SINCERELY hope taxpayers are not naive enough to believe that the Federal Government is really concerned about the cost of living especially for low income earners. I have just received my house insurance account for the ensuing year, and it soared 36.5 per cent. For what!? My house, which I had built, has been insured since 1986 by the same company with one small claim amounting to $1200, of which I paid an excess of $1000 leaving a cost to the insurance company of $200. However, I noticed on the account a double dipping by the Federal Government! Stamp duty of $110 plus a further GST charge of $100, accounting for 50 per cent of my increases. If you include the excise charges on fuel it is the rhetoric of a Government who does not give a damn! They stupidly say I feel your pain, but how could they, they are in the wrong pay bracket. Less talk and more action. The cost of living is one of the greatest challenges Australia has faced in years, mortgages, fuel, food, rent, and policy increases.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
A HEARTY thank you to the unknown couple who stopped their car and came to the assistance of my partner Helen when she took a fall crossing the road. As usual the paramedics did a great job in getting Helen to LGH Emergency.
Mike Turner, Invermay
