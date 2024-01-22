The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Are you Launceston's biggest Swiftie? We want to know!

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 23 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Swift performing at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow. Picture Jonathan Carroll
Taylor Swift performing at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow. Picture Jonathan Carroll

Ahead of her highly anticipated Eras tour, Australia is feeling the Swift fever.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.