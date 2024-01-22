Are you Launceston's biggest Swiftie? We want to know!

Ahead of her highly anticipated Eras tour, Australia is feeling the Swift fever.
The sold out tour is expected to inject $140 million into the economy, with tourism providers in Sydney and Melbourne already predicting a spike in activity weeks out from the shows.
With over 270 million followers on Instagram alone, many would lay claim to the title of biggest Taylor Swift fan.
We know they're somewhere here in Launceston, and The Examiner wants to see your devotion.
But words and Spotify Wrapped playlists are not enough, we need to see the hard proof.
T-shirts, records, CD's, posters-the lot. If you think you're the most dedicated Swiftie in the North, prove it to us and show off your collection.
