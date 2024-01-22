The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

State bucks national trend for unmet accommodation demand

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated January 23 2024 - 10:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One-third of social services clients nationally were not able to have their accommodation needs met in 2022-23.
One-third of social services clients nationally were not able to have their accommodation needs met in 2022-23.

Unmet demand for accommodation for homeless Tasmanians has dropped by 10 per cent over the past five years, a Productivity Commission Report on Government Services shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.