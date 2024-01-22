Mistruth emerges as honest chance when summer festival hits Launceston

Star Tasmanian filly Geegees Mistruth remains unbeaten from three starts and stamped herself as the best two-year-old in the state after she was far too good for her opponents in the $125,000 Listed Elwick Stakes (1100m) in Hobart on Sunday.
Heavily backed from $2.70 to start the favourite at $1.50, Geegees Mistruth was taken straight to the front and never looked like losing. Her next target will be the $150,000 Gold Sovereign Stakes (1200m) when the Summer Racing Festival switches to Launceston next month.
"We galloped her through the week with a very smart one in the stable, and we were confident," trainer Stuart Gandy said.
"I think the further she goes, the better and the older she gets, the better; she's really exciting."
Geegees Mistruth scored by 1.5 lengths from Victorian visitor Viola Vivace ($2-$5.50) with Zoete's Rock ($19) making ground to finish third.
Aruma climbed off the canvas to beat the heavily backed favourite Spring Eagle in the $75,000 Blackflash (1100m).
A winner of five races from nine starts, Aruma hadn't started since December 13 when she finished fourth in the 3YO Trophy (1400m) in Launceston and looked a beaten horse when Spring Eagle raced past her with 150m to run.
"She's a tough filly, she tries her heart out and gives 100 per cent every time, she can run a mile, she can handle Elwick, she handles Mowbray, she's just a lovely filly," trainer Barry Campbell said.
Jockey Craig Newitt added: "She had a good run, but to her credit, the second horse went straight past her, and she really fought and put in."
Aruma will be aimed at the $100,000 3YO Classic (1200m) in Launceston on Cup Day.
Victorian filly Wings Of Song ($1.35) will move on to the future filly features, the $125,000 Strutt Stakes (2100m) on February 9 and $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks (2100m) on February 25 after an easy win in the 1600m Thousand Guineas.
The Patrick Payne-trained filly, in the care of Adam Trinder for her Tasmanian campaign, toyed with her rivals, winning by three lengths from Island Warrior ($6), who was given every chance by Chelsea Baker with Ella Dulcie ($34) third.
"I thought she presented really well today; they probably went along at a moderate tempo, and I was happy with the way she got home," Leah Goodrick, stable representative, said.
Jockey Jye McNeil added: "She's absolutely bomb-proof to ride; she's push button, does everything really well, nice and relaxed."
Alhambra Lad ($2.50) showed that he will be the horse to beat in the $300,000 Hobart Cup (2400m) on February 11, if connections decide to stay on, after his emphatic win in the $100,000 Summer Cup (2100m) in Hobart.
The six-year-old travelled three-wide with cover for most of the trip before jockey Jye McNeil let him loose at the 600m, and he raced clear to win by 3.5 lengths from Devonport Cup winner Ashy Boy ($5.50) with Swoop Dog ($3.80) third.
"It was probably not the most economical run, but it suited the horse, and it's probably the best-case scenario from that draw," McNeil said.
"He was impressive today, so if it all works out, I'd love to partner him in the Hobart Cup."
Smart mare Alvarinho will be set for the newly-named $150,000 Mystic Journey Stakes (1200m) on February 9 after her exciting win in the Lady Lynette (1100m).
Trainer Imogen Miller had no hesitation in outlining her plans after Alvarinho ($4) scored the biggest of her five career wins.
"We really thought at the end of the season last year that we wanted to target the mares races," Miller said.
"With her last win, we thought if she won or ran well, we would target these races."
Alvarinho scored by a length from Jaguar Stone (2.40), with Thunberg ($14) a length further back.
