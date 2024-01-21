Upcoming closure on Bevic Road, West Tamar council to start road works

A section of Bevic Road will be closed from January 29 to February 7 as West Tamar Council starts road works in the area.
West Tamar Council posted the news on their Facebook page saying works are due to start on the reconstruction of a 300 metre section of Bevic Road at Kelso starting about 300 metres along from the Greens Beach Road intersection.
Council's contractors are due to be on site from Monday, January 29 through to Wednesday, February 7.
Bevic Road in that section will be closed to through-traffic during that time, however there will be a detour available along Clarence Point Road for the duration of the works.
All residents on Bevic Road will be contacted by West Tamar council's contractors advising them of the works schedule.
