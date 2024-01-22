Man 'persistently and deliberately kept driving' despite suspended jail term

A Lulworth man who continued driving despite receiving a suspended jail sentence for driving convictions will spend at least 10 weeks in jail.
Jonathon Alan Dennis Payne, 36, received a four-week suspended sentence in December 2022.
However, he kept driving unlicensed until he crashed in September 2023, suffering compound leg fractures.
Payne pleaded guilty to five counts of driving without a licence, a count of driving while disqualified, and two counts of driving with illicit drugs in his system, speeding, and using number plates calculated to deceive.
Police prosecutor Payel Kaula told magistrate Ken Stanton that Payne had his licence suspended in September 2022.
The following month, on October 9, Payne was caught driving in Wellington Street, Launceston, with drugs in his system.
In April 2023, at 9.25 am, he was caught driving in Dilston.
He told police he was running late for court.
Payne was caught in June and July 2023, and on the latter occasion, the vehicle identification number of the car did not match the registration plates.
In August 2023, Payne could not maintain control of his car and crashed into a driveway on Dalrymple Road. He left the scene of the crash. He later told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel.
In September 2023, he was detected driving at 119km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate sought activation of the December 2022 suspended sentence.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said that Payne had been employed in Scottsdale until a crash on September 15.
He said he suffered compound leg fractures, and there were significant ongoing issues with the leg, which required a CT scan.
Mr Tucker sought that he be assessed for a home detention order so that he could receive medical treatment.
He said that Payne was a conscientious and valued employee who would return to work when his health allowed.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he had regarded Payne's injury as the most significant mitigating factor.
He said home detention was not an appropriate response.
"You have just persistently and deliberately driven when you wanted to without regard to the fact that you were not authorised to do so," he said.
He said Payne had a record of 20 convictions for driving without a licence between 2007 and 2022, five counts of driving with drugs in his system and nine occasions of speeding.
"All of that indicates a real need for personal deterrence."
Mr Stanton said Payne had received many suspended sentences but failed to take advantage of them.
He said that less than halfway through his most recent suspended sentence, he had started re-offending.
"The offending this time was worse," he said.
Mr Stanton activated the four-week jail term and added 12 weeks for the latest offences.
He suspended six weeks of the latest term "only because if you served the full sentence, that would cause additional hardship given the compound fracture."
"Were it not for that, I wouldn't have suspended any," he said.
He was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $400 for speeding.
