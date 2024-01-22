The Examiner
Man 'persistently and deliberately kept driving' despite suspended jail term

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 22 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 1:54pm
A Lulworth man who continued driving despite receiving a suspended jail sentence for driving convictions will spend at least 10 weeks in jail.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

