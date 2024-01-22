Men killed in horror crash travelled in wrong lane: Coroner

A young driver involved in a fatal head-on collision with a truck likely didn't notice road warning signs and mistakenly drove into the wrong lane at temporary roadworks near Oatlands in 2022, a coroner's inquest has concluded.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jacob Donohue was killed instantly just after midnight on October 14, 2022, when his Kia SUV struck an oncoming Scania truck.
His best mate and passenger Will Oliver died in hospital the next day.
Mr Oliver, who grew up in Launceston but later moved to the mainland, had just been picked up at Hobart airport by Mr Donohue.
The pair had eaten a meal at McDonalds and were travelling back home to Launceston via the Midlands Highway.
The horror accident likely occurred after Mr Donohue failed to notice that he was driving in the wrong lane at the roadworks, according to coroner Olivia McTaggart.
"I am satisfied that Mr Donohue unintentionally drove onto the incorrect side of the road and the Kia was struck by a truck travelling lawfully in its correct lane," Ms McTaggart wrote.
"The driver of the truck was unable to avoid the crash," she wrote.
With the fencing dividing the lanes for opposing directions of travel, there was no opportunity for the Kia to cross back into the correct lane.
The collision with the truck did "massive damage" to the front of the Kia, killing Mr Donohue instantly.
The roadworks in the area at that time included a section stretching from Jericho to one kilometre north of Oatlands, with road deviations marked with orange reflectors and witches hats, and speed reduction and lane deviation signage.
Within this area was a 1.4 kilometre section where the lanes were separated by white lines on the road, but it then transitioned into a section where the temporary lanes were separated by a fence.
At the start of the brifen fencing section, a large 'Keep Left' sign with a left-pointing arrow was present to ensure that northbound traffic remained to the left.
A 'No Entry/Wrong Way' sign was also present on the right hand road edge at that spot to warn vehicles from incorrectly entering the southbound lane.
"Most unfortunately, Mr Donohue drove across the audible centrelines just before the commencement of the stretch of brifen fencing, failing to observe the road signs which cautioned him against doing so," the inquest report read.
"He may have been distracted or did not pay careful attention to the signs."
The presence of orange roadwork posts in the left lane were likely to have contributed to his decision to drive into the opposing lane and continuing on that path, Ms McTaggart wrote.
The coroner also concluded that the dark and the rainy weather probably confused Mr Donohue.
"It is [also] possible that the roadworks and changed markings prior to the crash, including at the point of commencement of the brifen fencing, may have distracted him or caused him some confusion," the coroner reported.
"However, I am satisfied that the roadworks were marked and configured appropriately."
She noted that although an independent audit found that the signage was clear, it recommended that, at the point of transition from the end of the roadworks to the existing road, arrows be painted in the lane to mark direction of travel.
Mr Oliver, who had flown in from Western Australia to visit, died the next day.
An online fundraiser launched by his family raised over $20,000, to help repatriate his body home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.