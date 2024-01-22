There was a time when no one cared if you wore second-hand clothing

I READ the article (The Examiner, January 20) regarding the costs of sending one's children back to school. When I was young the school had what we called the "Hardship Bin", where people would donate their unused clothing and footwear for families who were doing it tough, no-one cared back then if you wore second hand clothing, I was the eldest of nine children so we all looked after what we received, so as I got older the items were passed down to the next sibling. This taught us several things; you looked after everything you were given and you shared also. At Christmas the Salvation Army used to drop off a box of various goods, these were our Christmas presents. We all were given one present each. In this day and age, children are spoiled and wouldn't wear a second hand item. What ever happened to charity?