Popular Cataract Gorge walk expected to re-open before March

After months of closure, one of Launceston's most popular walks is set to re-open.
The Cataract Walk first closed in July after a privately-owned retaining wall gave out, and was deemed unsafe to use by the City of Launceston council.
Over 1500 tonnes of bluestone and wall material are being removed from above the walkway.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the excavation works were progressing well.
"This is an incredibly technical and complex project involving the removal of a failed and now dangerous old bluestone retaining wall from high above the Cataract Walk," Cr Garwood said.
"We've completed approximately 70 per cent of the excavation works and so far we haven't experienced anything unexpected."
He said once excavation works were complete, council would plant native plants to help stabilise the slope.
They will also install a safety fence, remove the temporary catch nets installed immediately after the failure and re-open the Gorge steps.
"We still have a fair bit of work ahead of us, but we expect to re-open the Cataract Walk to the public before March," Cr Garwood said.
"This has been a pretty tough situation, but one where Council has jumped in to actively ensure the best outcome for the community.
"We continue to thank the public for their patience while we carry out the works."
