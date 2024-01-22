After 109 years, the Northern community is still backing this local festival

The Exeter show would not exist without the support of the West Tamar community.
Now in it's 109th year the show has bounced back from a global pandemic and is re-introducing some old favourites, but it's not without the support of volunteers, show vice president Hilary Keely said.
"We closed for two years over COVID because it was just too hard," Ms Keely said.
"But the volunteers that come out of the woodwork and the sponsorship we've got up and down the valley is absolutely amazing."
Further down the line she hoped for some kind of "succession plan" with younger volunteers, and said the show had to adapt to the times.
"For example, because we go through Ticketebo for tickets, there's a lot of elderly volunteers now not on the gates because it incorporates phones," Ms Keely said.
"But that's where the younger ones come in because they're all over it, they've basically grown up with it.
"I think you have to look at your volunteers and where they would be comfortable working, and now there's opportunities for younger ones with the use of Facebook and the website."
So why do visitors keep coming back, even after 109 years?
It's for one simple reason according to Ms Keely: It's a great family day out.
"We're halfway between Greens Beach and Launceston, people come from George Town and all over because it's easy access and affordable," she said.
But It's not just the show's history that attracts visitors.
Entertainment favourites like Borys Zagrocki's extreme bicycle stunts, wood-chopping and the return of the popular horse show jumping will entertain around 5000 people in February.
The Exeter Show has no plans of slowing down in the future, as the show's committee secured funding to build a new pavilion area.
"Unfortunately we don't have that up and running so there is a little bit of a building site there, but I think it would be good for everyone to see what is going to be going up there," Ms Keely said.
"All we need now is some nice weather."
The Exeter show is back on February 24 at the Exeter showground, with tickets available online.
