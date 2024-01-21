The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Two youths charged over evading police in the Midlands

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 22 2024 - 9:08am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two male youths are in custody after trying to evade police. Picture file
Two male youths are in custody after trying to evade police. Picture file

Two male youths have been charged over evading police in the Midlands on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.