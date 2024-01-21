Two youths charged over evading police in the Midlands

Two male youths have been charged over evading police in the Midlands on Sunday afternoon.
Tasmania police say the two were taken into custody around 3.50pm after a white Toyota Camry sedan with registration K23YW was allegedly stolen from Launceston.
The car was observed by police on Midland Highway at Stonor around 3.30pm.
The vehicle evaded police on Mud Walls Road near Jericho.
Police say the vehicle travelled onto the incorrect side of the road whilst travelling around 160 kilometres per hour over a sharp crest and into a right hand bend.
The vehicle continued along Mud Walls Road at high speeds, and overtook two vehicles.
It was later found dumped about 10 kilometres down Lovely Banks Road on a rural property.
The two youths were located by police running from the area and were arrested around 3.50pm and taken into custody.
Both were conveyed to Hobart Police Station for investigations into motor vehicle stealing and aggravated evade police.
The two have been charged with motor vehicle stealing, stealing, trespass and other offences.
Investigations are still ongoing and police are seeking further information about the event.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage- particularly in relation to the way the vehicle was being driven - are urged to contact police on 131444.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania can also be contacted anonymously on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. and quote OR733561.
