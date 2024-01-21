The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Clarke and Shepherd conquer beaches with triathlon double

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
January 21 2024 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Clarke and Georgie Shepherd have won the Bridport and Greens Beach triathlon titles. Picture by Paul Scambler
Will Clarke and Georgie Shepherd have won the Bridport and Greens Beach triathlon titles. Picture by Paul Scambler

Will Clarke continued his campaign to conquer Northern Tasmania's triathlon circuit by adding Greens Beach to his recent victory in Bridport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.