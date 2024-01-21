Clarke and Shepherd conquer beaches with triathlon double

Will Clarke continued his campaign to conquer Northern Tasmania's triathlon circuit by adding Greens Beach to his recent victory in Bridport.
Campbell Town's 38-year-old former pro cyclist won by nearly a minute, recording a time of 58:59 just a fortnight after victory 50 kilometres further along the north coast.
Jack Woodberry (59:56) and Jack Latham (1:02:47) completed the podium to finish first and second in the junior 14-19 category. Alexander Geale (1:07:19) was fourth.
Georgie Shepherd also achieved a Bridport-Greens Beach double by coming 10th overall in 1:11:16 to win the female race from Beth Allen and Deja Rochford.
More than 80 competitors took part in Sunday's event after 60 youngsters had contested Saturday's Trystars race and a field of 50 took part in an ocean swim.
Jackson Carroll won in a time of 6:43 with first female Ruby Statton second home in 6:46 and Hunter Dean (6:56) third.
