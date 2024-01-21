Labor proposes expansion of Ticket to Play sport program

Labor has proposed expanding the Ticket to Play sport program as part of a suite of initiatives' that could ease education costs on parents.
Labor education spokesperson Josh Willie said the party would invest $1 million into the Ticket to Play program to help more parents cover the cost of kids playing sport.
"We're going to expand the successful ticket to play programme so that 8500 more Tasmanian families can access sporting opportunities," Mr Willie said.
Currently, eligible applicants for the Ticket to Play program must be 5-18 years old and listed on a valid Services Australia Health Care or Pensioner Concession Card or be in Out of Home Care.
The program provides two vouchers worth up to $100 each towards club membership fees.
Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White said families would currently be under strain with a lot of "upfront expenses" before children return to school.
"The Labour Party wants to support families making it easier for them to pay their levies quarterly without needing to ask the school office which is currently the case," she said.
Ms White said Labor would also introduce more opportunities for children to have excursions through their school.
Labor's plan would contribute $1 million to the excursion fund which would be paid to schools.
Labor's also proposing to increase childcare subsidies for TAFE students ($100,000) and extending afterschool care at 10 locations to be determined ($900,000).
"These initiatives cost in total $3 million and will assist more families across Tasmania deal with the cost of living pressures as they're heading back to school," Ms White said.
Mr Willie said Labor was aware that a "deeply troubling number" of Tasmanian families are disengaging from education because of cost living pressures leading to suspensions and anti-social behaviours.
"I think that there is a lot of stress in the community, whether it's mental health, whether it's cost of living and financial pressures, and we're seeing that play out in terms of some of the statistics that are rising across the state, whether it's anti social behaviour or disengagement," Mr Willie said.
