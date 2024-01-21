The Examiner
Retired doctor and pastor to embark on hunger strike for climate action

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 22 2024 - 8:24am, first published 4:00am
Dr Scott Bell and Pastor Jeff McKinnon. Pictures by Rod Thompson and Phillip Biggs
Dr Scott Bell and Pastor Jeff McKinnon. Pictures by Rod Thompson and Phillip Biggs

A retired GP and Baptist pastor from Launceston will be embarking on a hunger strike to highlight what they say is an urgent need to take stronger action on climate change.

