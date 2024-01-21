Olympian 'blown away' by talent as Tasmanian boxing climbs off canvas

Following a free coaching clinic at Longford's Health Revival, it appears Tasmania's boxing scene has taken advice from the name of the fitness centre.
Led by Australian Olympic boxer and current national head coach, Jamie Pittman, the session was attended by more than 60 aspiring up-and-comers, doubling the estimated figure heading into the day.
Finishing with a 150-37 amateur record and 22-3 professionally, Pittman arrived with high hopes but said the afternoon had surpassed all expectations.
"I'm blown away. When they all started to come in I just thought, 'wow'," he said.
"It's exciting for me, because the next time I come down later in the year I know that we'll have a better group of developed boxers and coaches in front of me as well as maybe a bigger crowd.
"I've been down here for the last nine years, possibly once or twice a year and this is the biggest turnout I've had."
Despite the 12 boxing clubs in Tasmania being spread across the state, all were represented in Longford, with most bringing coaches and boxers.
One of those making a more than two hours journey was Tasmania's state boxing coach, Gavin O'Callaghan, who runs his club - O'Callaghan Boxing - in Penguin.
He said the expertise that Pittman brings is what has made the whole state so eager to learn from him.
"Not only his own experience as being an Olympian, he has the privilege of taking the elite around the world to compete in Commonwealth Games, Olympics, nationals, worlds, all those sorts of things," O'Callaghan said.
"He sees all the other countries in Europe, United States, etc. and keeps right up to date with the leading edge of boxing. They're always looking for the next advantage and the next things to be working on.
"So for Jamie to come here, he shows us a glimpse of all of that and the young kids and startups have things to take back into the gyms and work on, it's huge."
With more than half a dozen more statewide clinics, meets and cards scheduled for 2024, and even the potential for an evening to be held at Longford in the future, Tasmanian Boxing Association president, Allison Ritchie, said the resurgence that the sport has enjoyed after a difficult decade has been remarkable.
"It's been really great to see it slowly but surely continue to build and that's what we've worked really hard on and we're seeing some of that excitement out there," she said.
Alongside the development of coaches, Ritchie believed one of the large factors in creating the growth had been the increased involvement of women in the sport.
"The gender balance in boxing is something we're really proud of, the number of women who are either on the board, officials, coaches, it's more than doubled," she said.
"Sometimes you're starting from a low base and boxing has been quite traditionally male-oriented, but that is absolutely blown out of the water and we're delighted to see the number of not only female boxers, but also females who are taking up those other roles too. It's been absolutely phenomenal."
And for new owners of Health Revival (to be renamed Motivity on February 1) Crystal Blake and Justin Cooper, and the centre's boxing coach Brodie Dudman, the upswing which the sport is enjoying has come at the perfect time.
"There has been this massive lift in enthusiasm for boxing here, but we hope to use our centre as a place for all the clubs in the area to come together and help grow the sport further," Blake said.
