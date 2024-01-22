Scott dismantles Shamrocks top order, guides developing Knights to win

South Launceston have returned to the Cricket North women's winners' list following a destructive spell from Ashlee Scott.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 19-year-old added to lengthening line of promising teenage talent at the Knights' disposal, with the right-arm seamer claiming 4-7 off four overs to effectively thwart any chance of a successful Westbury chase at Youngtown Oval.
With her wickets removing four of the top five batters, Scott was able to dismiss key players such as Mackenzie Grant and Westbury captain Summer Cherdron as the Knights defended their total of 94 with 39 runs to spare.
Coach Belinda Wegman said Scott's development with the ball this summer has been encouraging.
"She's got a bit more pace on her this season, she's been working really hard on her bowling and developing her line and length, it's been pretty impressive," Wegman said.
"She's worked her way into being opening bowler and she's really earned that, she keeps performing and taking wickets and bowling tight with the new ball."
Scott's increased production has come on the heels of 17-year-old Ava Curtis's domination with the bat earlier this season, with the opener averaging 130 with two centuries to her name.
But they are only a part of the Knights' women's production line, with 12-year-old Lexi Moir a regular of the senior side this summer.
And following performances such as her 3-9 off four overs in round eight against Launceston, Wegman likened the youngster to former South Launceston and current South Australia batter, Courtney Webb.
As for the reason behind the recent influx of talent coming through the Knights' ranks, Wegman believed the close connection between the senior and under-14 squads had been ideal.
"We're bringing them up through two programs, so they'll have players come and train with us as well sometimes and we're upfront with them and their parents about what our expectations are and what we'd like to achieve for those girls," she said.
"All the girls at South all really love cricket and I think that's probably a difference is that our girls just live for cricket."
While the reigning premiers are once again on top of the ladder heading into the back-end of the season, rivals Riverside are on their tail with the sides both taking two games off each other.
With their last two contests going the way of the Blues, Wegman said it had been valuable experience for her younger players to experience adversity.
"We've had a chat with the girls about having two losses against Riverside straight, so we wouldn't want to get a third, but in saying that we've had a lot of success and it doesn't hurt the girls to lose games," she said.
"I say to the girls that you can't rely on everybody else and that's why we work as a whole team to try and bat through and that's what we did on the weekend with Westbury."
Meanwhile, the Blues stretched their win-streak to five after comfortably handling Launceston by eight wickets.
The Lions finished their innings at 6-50 with Michelle Allen's 10 the highest knock, while Riverside's Meg Radford picked up two wickets.
The Blues were patient in reaching the modest total with Alysha Jackson's unbeaten 14, Charlotte Layton's 15* and 17 extras doing the bulk of the damage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.