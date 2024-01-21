A Mona Foma party is coming to Launceston for two nights only

Launceston's night life will be redefined by an adults-only circus party for two nights in March.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The party is a second addition to Launceston's Mona Foma acts, along with a free show at the Cataract Gorge headlined by TISM.
Hosted by Launceston circus company ROOKE, this isn't your average circus act.
Under the title Deekor, the party features nudity, optional physical touch, loud music and "extreme ethereal beauty" throughout the night.
ROOKE director Freyja Wild said the circus would be taking over Method Plus Action gymnasium.
"I'm a strong believer that having a good boogie and connecting with the community is a strong part of a healthy lifestyle," Ms Wild said.
She said visitors could expect to be led around the gym to experience different performances in different spaces throughout the night.
"The first hour will be a curated and choreographed performance across three separate performance spaces through the building," she said.
"Then after that first hour, it will almost disintegrate into a dance party that will go for another three hours with more performances dispersed and live DJs."
Attendees will also be offered a "consent token" in the form of a wrist band.
Ms Wild said this wrist band was a signal to the performers that you were "open to adventures."
"If you're wearing one, you may be approached by a performer who might take you away into a small room and give you an intimate performance experience that no one else gets to see," she said.
"We're really quite excited about that idea, you could come both nights and see a completely different show each time."
ROOKE, who are based in Launceston, are composed of world-class performers which formed in Northern Tasmania in 2021 and regularly tours across the state.
Ms Wild said they were bringing in a host of "cutting edge" circus performers to Mona Foma.
"They'll bring their own material and their own interpretation of this gym culture, voyeurism training ethos that really fuels the show itself," Ms Wild said.
Compared to the traditional big top that comes to mind when you think of the circus, ROOKE takes inspiration from dance and theatre.
"Our training is firmly rooted in circus and that's where our background comes from," she said.
"But we don't use animals and we generally perform in theatres rather than tents; it's a much more modern vibe."
The Deekor party from ROOKE runs March 1 and 2, with tickets available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.