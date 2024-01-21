Hume cripples BlackCaps as Shamrocks deliver white-ball double

Kieren Hume produced a stunning spell of 5-18 from 10 overs at Ingamells Oval as Westbury survived a late scare from Ulverstone to win the Greater Northern Cup.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Their second trophy of the season following their Cricket North Twenty20 triumph nine days earlier, the Shamrocks limited the BlackCaps to just 141, before captain Daniel Murfet and James Tyson reached the target with four wickets left in the shed.
While his figures were damaging enough, it was actually Hume's efforts in the field which clinched him player of the match over the BlackCaps' Jacob Snare (25 and 4-16 off 10), as he ran-out the opener in what turned out to be a defining moment of the grand final.
"They were just taking quick singles on me and I thought I better get a bit closer and then I just jumped on one to my right and they took off for a single and I actually got it, so I threw it back over the stumps and picked up a wicket," Hume said.
Murfet said the bowling group's effort to restrict Ulverstone to a low total was impressive.
"We saw with both teams that the slower bowlers were pretty pivotal," he said.
"We were able to restrict really well, the ground has really big square boundaries and we tried to hit the stumps as much as we can and we did that I think."
Another key contributor for the Shamrocks was Sisitha Jayasinghe, who claimed a wicket, assisted Hume's run-out and hit a near run-a-ball 52 as opener.
"We know as the ball gets older, especially here at Westbury, it gets harder and harder to score, so when it's new, it's crucial that you can score and having guys like him that are skilled enough to bat at a fast rate," Murfet said.
"I thought the way he batted was fantastic, he didn't really take too many unnecessary risks, hits beautiful shots, so he deserves all the plaudits he gets."
Murfet was crucial to the win too, returning to the side following his honeymoon, the all-rounder restricted the run-rate with the ball and then played a crucial 49 not out off 105 balls to guide the side over the line and weather a late BlackCaps comeback.
Hume said Murfet is one of many leaders in the side that the group can back in big moments.
"Joel [Lloyd] and Ollie [Wood] have stepped up as being captain this year and we're always talking to each other and throwing suggestions around about how to win games of cricket," Hume said.
With the Shamrocks now on course to potentially win all three competitions they play in this summer, Murfet reflected on where the group's mindset was at.
"It's about acknowledging the fact that if you're in a final it's a great achievement and as a group our number one priority is enjoyment, having fun and we preach that constantly," he said.
"If we're on a cricket field, there's no point in us not having fun, being in a battle out there and not enjoying it, we could be doing much better things, but we enjoy ourselves and we acknowledge that it's not always going to go our way and if we try our best to execute and it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen.
"All those things coming together, I think, makes an environment that can have the opportunity to have some success."
Besides Jordan Kelly's early dismissal after skying it to Jon Chapman at mid-on, Ulverstone's start with the bat was a positive one, with Snare and Brayden DeVries (28 off 48) both getting starts.
But with the middle overs consisting almost completely of spin trio Jayasinghe, Murfet and Hume, scoring became difficult and soon wickets began to tumble.
Hume and Jayasinghe combined to run out Snare, before Hume claimed DeVries's wicket and then Toby Hutton's for a golden duck.
Captain Josh Walmsley (22 off 58) and Connor Tuson's (nine off 21) wickets left Jack Pearce to bat with the tail as he looked to give the BlackCaps a defendable total.
However, with eight wickets down and four overs remaining, Pearce was forced to try and push the tempo against Hume and was made to pay as he hauled out to long-on fielder Oliver Wood to finish with 33 to his name.
In reply, Jayasinghe and Dean Thiesfield looked to play in their usual aggressive manner, but the latter came unstuck for just nine when wicket-keeper Kelly took a diving one-handed blinder off Matthew Varner's bowling.
From there Westbury took control, with new batter Murfet and Jayasinghe combining for 78 runs.
Jayasinghe, who finished with four boundaries and a six, brought up his half-century with his quintessential pull-shot, but was out the next over when Snare trapped him in front when he was attempting a sweep.
Wood came and went having entertained for his 16 runs, hitting a four and a six, before Snare nabbed his second and breathed life back into the contest.
The spinner quickly claimed the prized wickets of Lloyd and Chapman as the home side began to wobble less than 20 runs from victory.
But Murfet and Joseph Griffin steadied, managing to get the scores even before Griffin played Varner's bouncer onto his stumps.
But they got the job done later that over, with Tyson hitting the winning run.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.