Dealer holds the cards as Medhurst plays his ace in Maiden Thousand

Dealer heads into Thursday's $20,000 Maiden Thousand final at Hobart as the one to beat after scoring the fastest heat time last week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The son of Aussie Infrared overcame a slow start, producing a powerful finish to catch leader Buster Scruggs before drawing clear by almost 10 lengths in 26.19 seconds off box four.
Ted Medhurst races the youngster with Debbie Cannan who was impressed by the display.
"We spelled him, allowing him to mature up; he was tough to the line," Medhurst said.
"He displays good mid-race speed, seems to be a very strong type and loves to rail. We're reminded that he is very young, it's all early days and hopefully he has a bright future."
Victorians have two in the Maiden Thousand final with Aston Tommy and Dundee Piper.
Medhurst will have two in the final with Raging Rambo winning its heat, along with Close Call for Glenn Howlett and Mahjong Nicki for Nicole Howard.
With box three for Dealer in the $13,045-to-the-winner event, he should start as the favourite.
"He likes the fence, though he is not a brilliant beginner, he will need to negotiate the field.We're just hoping he has some luck in running - he looks to have a good future," Medhurst said.
High-class chaser Ducati Roy is searching for his first interstate feature success when he lines up for the Group 2 Traralgon Cup (450m) on Friday night for Mick Sherriff.
The son of Hard Style Rico qualified for his fourth group final in 24 starts, when claiming his heat on the J-shaped track, from Salad Dodger in 24.83 off box two.
He scored by almost two lengths bringing up his 13th victory for the Esplanade Syndicate.
Having reached such lofty heights, Sherriff is thrilled to see his star make his way to another big race having also made the Group 3 Warragul St. Leger.
Ducati Roy was also third in the Hobart Thousand and made the Devonport Chase.
"Everything has scripted well, his trial in lead-up quite fast, it all matched up," Sherriff said.
The $83,00 Traralgon Cup has drawn together a superb field. Unleash Collinda had set the time standard for the series by clocking 24.68, giving Jason Thompson a big chance with Got Attitude also in the field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.