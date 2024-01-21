JackJumpers have given Tasmania an AFL team blueprint, says Riewoldt

The Tasmania JackJumpers are one of many examples how the state's promised AFL team can unite a fanbase, according to its ambassador Jack Riewoldt.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The retired Richmond great's fact-finding tour of his home state reached Launceston where he said the Tasmania Football Club had already been shown how to garner Tasmanian support.
Riewoldt said the JackJumpers, Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race, MONA and Richie Porte all demonstrated how keen Tasmanians were to get behind something they could claim as their own.
"As soon as something comes from our patch, people show a sense of belonging and imagine how that will stretch out to an AFL team," he said.
"Clearly we would like a lot of people to play football but you've only got to look to see that the JackJumpers have got a jump on us at the moment. Kids love the JackJumpers but footy is that times 10, times 20.
"We build this groundswell of the converted. Because it's a Tasmanian team, it garnishes their interest and we get what the JackJumpers have got."
Stating he thought Tasmania missed an opportunity by not seizing a national netball licence, Riewoldt said the state's fledgling NBL outfit and their passionate coach Scott Roth had provided a perfect blueprint.
"I think there are a lot of sporting bodies here in Tasmania that we can learn from and the JackJumpers are a great example. Obviously their on-field performance has been second-to-none but their off-court stuff is what I believe makes them who they are. And it's funny how a guy from Ohio in the US has been the Pied Piper in all of that so certainly we draw inspiration from them and it gives us really good clarity that the path that we're taking is the right path into building this the right way.
"We want to work hand-in-hand with the JackJumpers as mutual partners. People may see us as competitors a little bit but I think we probably both have the same aim that we want to get more kids playing sport and representing us at a national level.
"There's kids that will succeed in footy and kids that will succeed in basketball but there'll be flow-on effects for sports like athletics, swimming and a whole host of other sports in Tassie that will hopefully reap the rewards of what we're all doing."
About 50 people attended Sunday's community event at Inveresk where Tasmania Devils women's coach Jodie Clifford joined Riewoldt to spread their message in front of a backdrop proclaiming: "Our time has come."
"I feel like the JackJumpers have paved a path for the Tasmania Football Club," Clifford said. "The way they have gone about it and the followers that have come on board, it's hard not to get wrapped up in that because it's ours, it's Tasmanian.
"We've waited such a long time for our AFL licence, if the JackJumpers can do what they have, imagine what a Tasmanian football team can achieve."
Hobart-born Riewoldt, 35, who retired last year after 347 games, 787 goals, three Coleman Medals and three premierships with Richmond, acknowledged that not every Tasmanian supported the proposed $715 million Macquarie Point stadium which the AFL has stipulated is essential for a licence.
But from a player and user experience, he thought the proposal made sense.
"I'm really confident about the stadium but I can understand the trepidation with it and I think it's really important that Tasmanians have their say, whether that be pro or against the precinct and we're really passionately supporting the fact that Tasmania is a place where you can do that and if you believe in something - whether that be in sport, politics, health, whatever - you feel comfortable standing up for what you think is right.
"I'm a big believer in it. I think it can be the most Tasmanian thing going forward. The one attitude I have noticed is that there is no textbook on how to build a team and whatever we build, whether it's the stadium, the team, the culture, we want to build it a Tasmanian way and make it represent the communities of Tasmania."
Community events were also held in Oatlands on Friday and Scottsdale on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.