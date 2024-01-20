Trio of Launceston riders put in hard yards to stay on top Down Under

Three Launceston cyclists have secured eye-catching results at the Tour Down Under.
Georgia Baker and Nicole Frain both finished second in races held as part of the cycling festival while Richie Porte showed he has lost nothing in retirement by winning a public time trial up the Willunga Hill climb he made his own seven times as a pro.
Riding for Liv Alula Jayco, Baker, 29, finished a narrow second behind Dutch teenager Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease A Bike) in the 40.8-kilometre Tour Down Under Criterium at Victoria Park.
"It was super fun and I just needed another five metres," Baker said.
"I had a great time out there. It was a really exciting race and the girls really made it fun and I had a good day."
Devonport's Anya Louw (AG Insurance-Soudal) was 13th (+1 second) around the 1.2km circuit while Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl-Trek) was 83rd (+3:39).
Frain, 31, picked up a cheque for $1500 after finishing second behind Wilson-Haffenden's teammate Brodie Chapman in the inaugural RADL GRVL - a new South Australian gravel cycling event held in conjunction with the TDU.
Meanwhile, more than a year since his retirement, 38-year-old Porte remains the king of Willunga, setting a time of 6:47 to win a public time trial, surprisingly close to his KoM-topping 6:34 record.
Scottish stage winner Oscar Onley, 21, subsequently clocked 6:35 to leave Porte holding onto his Strava KoM by one second.
