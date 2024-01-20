Memorable win for Longford as teams return from Christmas break

First game back after the Christmas break and everyone was ready to go.
The Longford Premier team had a tough start with the loss of Alan Gamble being forefront of their mind but this also gave them the push to play for him and they did with a win on all rinks against Launceston at home.
Jarrod Howard had a slow start being down 2-13 against Adam Donohue but the rink fought back and got a convincing 28-18 win.
This was backed up by Mark Strochnetter winning 21-11 over Trace Stewart, and Daniel Baker with the last rink win against Jonathan Stingel-Tuting 26-15.
Westbury also took out the full 12 points against Bridport with the big win going to Daniel Burke over Victor Goss finishing their games 42-11.
Les Watts didn't leave the results to chance when he also got a convincing win against Eddie Walker 28-8, and the final rink skipped by Julian Frost had a close finish against Wayne Churchill with the score 25-20.
Trevallyn continued the trend of taking out 12 points when all of their rinks scored 22 each leaving their opponents Invermay scrambling to make up the shots.
Chris Less only managed half of Freddie McKay's score when he got to 11, while Rebecca Van Asch and her rink got to 16 against Rodney Zoon. Jessica McMullan scored 13 shots against Roger Long which sealed their fate.
The final game for Premier was between East Launceston and Kings Meadows and they were kind enough to share the points, at least a couple anyway. Shane Davern scored 26-10 over Brett Avent while Aaron Page got to 26-13 against David Minns to give Kings Meadows the win overall, while the final two points went to Kane Walker over Nigel Pedley 21-12.
Division one saw only one team take out the 12 points which was Longford over West Launceston. The rink of Alan Kemp dominated and with all players being up and about they finished 28-11, followed by the other two rinks Bruce Howard 25-12, and Andrew Roach 25-11.
Cosgrove Park and Beauty Point finished on a draw with six points going each way due to Maureen Zoon winning against Paul Cleary 21-17 for Cosgrove Park, Paul Filgate got the win for Beauty Point against Robert Krushka 21-17, and the final rink of Scott Stagg versus Adrian Brown finished in a 22-22 draw.
North Launceston got a small win over Deloraine finishing 60-51, while Scottsdale also took home 10 points against Trevallyn finishing 65-51. The final game for division one was East Launceston against Kings Meadows and the overall win went the way of Kings Meadows 70-50 and nine points for the ladder.
A mixed bag across the rest of the divisions with St Helens playing at home against both Longford's division two and four.
They took out the win overall thanks to some great skips bowls.
Jack Watson came back to division four and was a super skip for the family rink including his mum (me) and younger sister Imogen.
Playing the last end for the win or draw, Watson was told to beat the St Helens closest bowl and he did that by just 1mm which needed the laser to measure with accuracy.
Katelyn Beck also stepped up to skip and did a great job fighting back to finish only one down on the board.
The ladder is very close in division two with Exeter on 89 and St Helens on 84, followed closely by Longford (72) and Midlands (71).
Division three has Launceston sitting reasonably comfortable on 107. George Town doesn't fall too far behind on 98, and East Launceston on 82.
Division four had Deloraine just a nose in front due to percentage but a tied score of 92 with Kings Meadows, the next closest is George Town on 75 and St Helens on 60.
Division five top three have stretched out the lead with Westbury on 98, Launceston on 90 and Deloraine on 81, thanks to win for Westbury and Deloraine while a forfeit went the way of Launceston.
Division six had a fight on their hands for the top spot with Lilydale on 81 and Longford on 79. They played against each other but with it being a draw overall there wasn't enough to separate the two to get either get a big jump on the board.
