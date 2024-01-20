'Stood the test of time': Rotary Club of Launceston to celebrate 100 years

The Rotary Club of Launceston is gearing up to celebrate its centenary of community service.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
One of its members - Ian Routley - has served the organisation for 50 of its 100 years of history.
Former president John Dent, who's been involved for more than three decades, said the club's milestone was a significant achievement.
Organisations come and go, but the Rotary Club of Launceston has "stood the test of time," he said.
"I think our success has been that we're continually adapting and changing as society changes," he said.
In its 100 years of operating in Launceston, the Rotary Club's mission has been to help others in the community.
It held its first interest meeting on 18 February 1924 and its first official meeting on February 27, 1924.
Some of Mr Dent's most memorable highlights have been building gazebos for an aged care home, establishing a community garden in Heritage Forest, and running a breakfast program during school holidays for needy families.
"I think you can achieve a lot more together than you can as an individual," he said.
In its 100 years, Rotary Club of Launceston has seen many changes, including admitting women in 1995 into what was previously an all-male organisation.
It's also played a key role in the major events of Launceston's history such as the floods of 1929, which wiped out several suburbs in the area.
Launceston's mayor asked the organisation to coordinate and distribute clothes for all the people who were displaced by the floods.
"Rotary has a very close association with the city and many of our members have been mayors of the city and councillors," Mr Dent said.
Although the organisation has continually adapted, it has faced difficulty attracting younger members.
"We used to have about 150 members in the '80s and we're now down to about 30 members," Mr Dent said.
"It's difficult to get people of younger ages because they've got families and work commitments."
However, the organisation is always keen to talk to new members if anyone's interested in joining.
Mr Dent said Rotary was about more than just fundraising.
"We do raise money and provide money for various things but we like to value-add them by doing work and coordinating and facilitating things ourselves," he said.
"Rotary makes things happen."
The Rotary Club of Launceston will commemorate its centenary on February 27 with a civic reception with the City of Launceston and a dinner for its members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.