Chieftains extend winning streak to stay on top in TCL premier league

Hadspen have retained top spot after comfortably accounting for sixth-placed Legana at home on Saturday in the TCL premier league.
The Chieftains, on 36 ladder points, remain two clear of last year's grand finalists Evandale Panthers who also enjoyed a round 12 win.
Hadspen, who haven't lost since round four, finished 5-216 from 40 overs before keeping the Durhams to 160.
The victors had a great partnership from opener Nathan Balym (56 from 66) and first-drop Stan Tyson (66 from 90).
Ethan Conway, batting at four, made sure the innings got past 200 with his unbeaten 33.
Hayden Fenton picked up 3-38 for the Durhams.
Legana then saw starts from opener Jarrod Dusautoy (16), first-drop Sarabjit Singh (17), Amritpal Singh (21) and Dylan Sharman (41 from 52) but no-one could go on with it.
Glenn Ellis (3-22), who had each of the top-three caught, was the pick of Hadspen's bowlers while coach Tristan Weeks (3-24) cleaned up the tail.
Meanwhile, the Panthers survived a closer contest against Trevallyn at Morven Park.
They made 6-172 before restricting fourth-ranked Trevallyn to 9-153.
Panthers captain Jonty Manktelow top-scored with 61 from 73 balls before number five, Rickie Wells smashed 48 from 39, including one six.
Brayden Arnold was tidy for Trevallyn with 3-18 from seven overs while Sean Barry took 2-30.
The Panthers' Jacob Walker made a hot start with the ball, trapping Jacob Millwood adjacent and knocking over Griffin Webb's castle.
Matthew Kerrison (19) and Drew Clark (29) then steadied for Trevallyn before Zach Tatnell top-scored with 39 through the middle-order.
The Panthers' Nash Cassidy claimed 3-25 as Manktelow and Jacob Walker finished with two wickets each.
Meanwhile, fifth-placed Perth posted an outrageous 8-333 in their twilight-match win against bottom-placed ACL at University Oval.
Eden Burns (70 from 35), including five sixes, Jake Smith (62 from 39) and Chris Collins (41) were the leading scorers as most batters got among the runs.
ACL, who were coming off a strong win over Legana, were all out for 97 from 26 overs in reply with Ben Stonehouse top-scoring on 24.
Mohammad Rila Mohammad Rizvy and Smith collected three wickets each for the Demons who bounced back after falling to Longford last weekend.
Third-ranked Longford, who face Evandale Panthers in round 13, had the bye after winning the Twenty20 grand final on Thursday night against Launceston Nepali.
They're the reigning one-day premiers after defeating the Panthers in last year's decider.
Legana and Perth will also meet next round while Trevallyn and ACL duel.
