Donaldson delivers his largest wicket haul in years as South fight back

South Launceston have the ascendency in what could turn out to be an important match in the context of the Cricket North two-day finals race.
The Knights bowled out Riverside, who are just behind them on the overall ladder, for 237 before making 1-78 on Saturday at Windsor Park.
The top three of the five teams make finals and the prospect of a home semi-final is enticing given first-placed Westbury are already well ahead.
South's Graham Donaldson, who claimed 6-63 from 22 overs, starred and took his best wicket haul in about five years.
Captain Jeremy Jackson praised him for leading the fightback after the Blues got past 100 with only one wicket down.
Riverside got solid starts from opener Tom Garwood (76 from 118) and first-drop Ben Kidd (54 from 118).
Donaldson, who prides himself on accuracy, has been economical all season.
"Most of the time I just get my one or two (wickets) and just chip in and do my role but thankfully I got reward today," he said.
"But we had a lot of good bowlers, Jackson (Young) bowled quite well and was unlucky not to get a few more."
In an anomaly, Donaldson had all his victims caught out.
"It's just good to be back playing red-ball cricket," he said. "You can look after the ball a lot more than the white ball which gets ratty pretty quickly.
"You can obviously shine the ball nicely and keep it in good nick in two-day cricket."
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell credited Donaldson for hitting the right spots.
"He was very consistent and didn't give us any loose stuff," he said.
"The ball was moving around a little bit, so it made it hard to score off him."
Young (2-64), who broke the long-standing Garwood and Kidd partnership, was also lauded by South skipper Jackson.
"That was just after lunch, we gave the ball to Jackson Young and just told him to basically let loose for a couple of overs and bowl as quick as he could and get a bit aggro," Jackson said.
"He put a few short ones in there. It felt like all the momentum was going their way and we just needed to change the course of the game a bit."
Jackson said Garwood hit a couple of boundaries but then Young found the crucial outside edge.
Mackrell, who hit 45 from 55, felt the Blues made a competitive total in tough conditions.
"We've let them get away a little bit but I feel the game is still right in the balance," he said.
Riverside's Tom Lewis got the early breakthrough, dismissing Oliver Marshall lbw for a duck.
However, Jackson (49) and Michael Jones (28) dug South out of trouble, finishing not out.
Launceston, who had their Greater Northern Raiders representatives back, showed their strength against Mowbray at Invermay Park.
The Eagles were all out for 161 from 61 overs before the Lions finished on 5-147.
The Lions had Mowbray all at sea with Archie Wilkinson (3-48) and Ed Faulkner (3-31) doing the most damage.
But teenager Tom Dwyer (56 from 98) and Lachie Clark (46 not out) were pivotal to the Eagles passing 150.
Raiders coach Alistair Taylor had instant impact on return for the Lions with 50 from 22 balls and fellow Raider Charlie Eastoe cruised to 60 from 74.
Speedster Sam Artis gave Mowbray a sniff with two early wickets before Ben Spinks and Spencer Hayes snagged late pegs.
Launceston skipper Cam Lynch was stoked.
"To bowl a team out for 160 on this pitch and outfield, was very pleasing," he said. "The bowlers were very good again like they were last week.
"Then AT (Taylor) and Charlie (Eastoe), the Raiders' guys, were fantastic."
Lynch said the Lions would look at the ladder and see whether they needed to push for an outright victory to stay in the finals hunt.
