Tasmanian's salmon company's request for seal 'bombing' denied

An international ruling has rejected a Tasmanian salmon company's request to freely use bombs to divert seals from its farming pens.
Seal bombs or 'crackers' are already used by the Tasmanian salmon industry under state law, but are prohibited under salmon farming regulations set by the ASC.
Tassal submitted the request last month to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), who tick off the company's 'farmed responsibly' accreditation.
In its request, Tassal said it had recorded 16 aggressive seal encounters in 12 months.
"Given the aggressive nature of the seals in Tasmania, the request to use seal crackers is an important last line of defence for protecting the workers when a seal breaks through the seal netting," the request read.
"Without the option of seal crackers, Tassal does not believe they can provide a safe working environment for their workers."
Ultimately, ASC rejected Tassal's request on the grounds that the organisation did not provide "credible evidence of the risk of harm caused to seals, or their populations, as a result of using seal crackers".
Environmental advocates say crackers can lead to hearing loss, bone fractures, soft tissue burns, other physical trauma and potentially death to seals as well as other marine life.
However, Tassal said in its request that crackers reduced the likelihood of seals entering the pen and getting entangled in netting.
Minister for Primary Industries Jo Palmer said ASC decisions were not a matter for the government.
"As far as we are concerned, our government has put in place a really comprehensive seal management framework," she said.
Ms Palmer said the government's expectation is that crackers can only be used "as an absolute last resort".
"I think it's fair to say that our salmon companies need to have that option because this is about protecting Tasmanian workers."
Tasmanian Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff welcomed the ASC's decision saying it was "a win for wildlife, and vindicates all who have called for an end to this cruel practice".
"The only way to move to a sustainable industry is to operate on land, and regulate the pollution," she said.
"Until that happens, the Liberal government needs strict rules to stop Tassal continuing to cruelly attack native seals and pollute the environment."
Underwater seal crackers are pyrotechnic devices that work by producing a loud bang.
