Kewell runnings come to an end as elite soccer gets kicked into touch at UTAS

A balmy Wednesday night in February 2012 witnessed one of the highest-profile sporting achievements in Launceston's history.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Sixty-five minutes into Melbourne Victory's A-League match against Gold Coast United, their star player, Liverpool's Champions League winner and the Socceroos' World Cup star Harry Kewell rifled home a free-kick from the edge of the box.
A crowd of 5268 witnessed the moment at the venue formerly known as Aurora Stadium but known to use such aliases as York Park and UTAS Stadium.
Sadly, Kewell will not be doing this again.
Partly because he's 45, retired a decade ago and has morphed into a struggling English lower-division manager at such outposts as Crawley Town, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Barnet.
But also because, as of last week, Launceston's multi-purpose stadium - host to AFL, BBL, the Rugby World Cup and even Sir Elton John - is no longer home to elite soccer.
Extinguished, like a candle in the wind. Goodbye Invermay Road. Don't go breaking my heart. Do let the sun go down on me. I'm not still standing. Saturday night's no longer alright for fighting.
Football Tasmania's new chief executive Tony Pignata wasn't exactly sitting on York Park's distinctive wrought iron fence when he confirmed the venue would not be considered for A-League matches again following the announcement that Western United's three upcoming fixtures in the men's and women's competitions would be played in Hobart.
"I've been at York Park for many games and appearances are not great from a spectator point of view," he said.
"2000 people at that facility just does not bode well for the game. You are so far away from the action, it's ridiculous."
Bang. When Pinata lines up a shot, he's almost as deadly as Kewell.
And he does have a point.
Having been to most of York Park's A-League content, dating back to 2006, the wide expanses of the venue were hardly conducive to close-to-the-action atmosphere - even when Victory were attracting crowds above 8000 for pre-season friendlies.
For the benefit of West Ham supporters - it's a lot more London Stadium than Upton Park.
And it won't have escaped Launceston sports followers that there's an uncanny similarity between Football Tasmania and the AFL happily playing games at the venue for two decades before suddenly announcing it's unfit for the purpose.
The AFL even turned to UTAS Stadium to host two finals in its COVID hour of greatest need before spurning a venue which has successfully hosted more than 100 games in 22 years in favour of appeasing the Hobart masses.
Despite Pignata also stating: "We won't be playing our game in oval stadiums like that", Football Tasmania's preferred venue for national matches is North Hobart Oval.
The state boss clarified: "It is an oval but is more intimate and the way it is structured and its size brings people closer to the action." He also said the decision was influenced by last year's attendance of 5127 for Western United versus Sydney at North Hobart Oval while UTAS Stadium gates had plummeted as low as three figures (723 for Perth Glory against Macarthur on Wednesday, February 23, 2022).
So, within months of having its BBL content cut in half and seeing international netball content switched to Hobart, Launceston has lost even more elite sporting content.
However, the bigger picture appears even more gloomy.
Pignata said that major soccer matches would also not be played at the proposed $715 million Macquarie Point stadium in Hobart as the sport continues to push for a purpose-built rectangular venue of at least 10,000 seats.
Such a vision appears as likely to materialise as a rational, fair-minded, gunlaw-enforcing, young, female US president.
Considering the uphill task the state government have had trying to sell one multi-million dollar stadium to the people who are paying for it, it seems highly unlikely they will choose to get behind another.
Can you feel the love tonight? Er, no.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.