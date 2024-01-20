Revamped guide to take guesswork out of starting new businesses

Starting a small business can be a daunting task, however a newly-updated handbook promises to take some of the guesswork out of it.
Josh Brown, owner of Apricus restaurant at Norwood, said the guide published by the state government and tailored to a Tasmanian context was a must-read for any entrepreneurs just starting out.
Mr Brown said he had benefited from government support when starting his business in 2020, but the wealth of knowledge in the guide made things much simpler than the trial-and-error process he went through.
"A lot of the time it ends up being learning from mistakes," he said.
"It's extremely challenging and a guide like this answers so many questions that I would have had when I started.
"It's great to see a guide that's tailored to the Tasmanian business environment. I got a lot out of it even after three and a half years in the business."
Tasmania is home to 43,000 businesses, more than 41,000 of them classed as small businesses.
Minister for Small Business Nick Duigan said these would all benefit from the newly-updated guide, which added to an array of support services offered by the government.
"97 per cent of all the businesses in Tasmania are small businesses, and we understand that that is the absolute engine room of our economy," Mr Duigan said
"For people, for mums and dads and Tasmanians generally living and making a life here in the state, it is a great way to add to our community to bring employment and generate our economy as well.
"No matter what stage of the business life cycle you are at, the government has something for you. Whether it's it's this guide about starting a new business, whether it's the Tasmanian small business advice service.
"There is something for businesses at each and every step."
The guide takes would-be business owners through a step-by-step process, starting with reflections on their motivation for starting a business and the business idea.
Other issues like potential competitors, financial considerations and legal ramifications are also covered in the guide.
The guide also includes contact details for organisations and services that offer support to small business owners.
Businesses in Tasmania have had a rocky start to the financial year.
Data published by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission showed more Tasmanian businesses declared insolvency between July and December 2023 than the previous 12 months.
Others are struggling to find and retain staff, and Mr Duigan said the guide and other government support services would help small businesses chart a course through the seemingly-troubled waters.
"We know that Tasmania is a great place to start and operate a business," he said.
"Anybody who's got an idea or wants to have a crack, jump on the Business Tasmania website and have a look at the great range of initiatives and supports that are available there."
