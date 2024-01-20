Nominations galore for Northern theatre companies in annual awards

A number of Northern Tasmanian theatre companies were nominated for awards in a special 10th anniversary edition of the Tasmanian Theatre Awards this week.
Presented by the Theatre Council of Tasmania (TCT), the awards celebrate excellence and achievement in Tasmanian theatre.
Over 35 awards will be presented in three main categories: Professional theatre, musical theatre, and community theatre.
A total of 34 productions registered for the awards across the state.
Launceston's Encore Theatre Company picked up 26 nominations between their two productions: Priscilla Queen of the Desert and The Boy From Oz.
Both are in contention for Best Production Musical Theatre, while IO Performance was nominated for nine awards between their productions of The Woman in Black, The Dark Room and The Daphne Massacre.
The Launceston Players also received five nominations across a number of categories for their productions of A Clockwork Orange and Away.
Theatre Council president Ross Marsden said in its inception, the TCT had a vision to acknowledge "remarkable talents" within the statewide theatre community.
"This aspiration gave rise to the establishment of the Tasmanian Theatre Awards, and this year the 10th anniversary event will not only honour the remarkable accomplishments of the past decade in theatre, but also celebrate the brilliant future awaiting our dynamic and vibrant theatre community," Mr Marsden said.
Winners will be announced at a celebration dinner on Saturday 2 March at Wrest Point in Hobart.
