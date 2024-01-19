'Winning can be contagious too' says delighted coach Roth

Tasmania JackJumpers celebrated coach Scott Roth's re-signing with a big statement win over the NBL's benchmark side Melbourne United.
Despite having lost six of their last eight matches, the third-placed hosts dominated the ladder-leaders to win 107-86 in front of another sold out Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Roth's men took full advantage of a United team missing Shea Ili and Jo Lual-Acuil.and playing a fifth straight match on the road while the Australian Open occupies John Cain Arena.
Just days after committing to the team until the 2026-27 season, Roth admitted the result was a major confidence-builder with five regular-season games remaining.
"We just needed to take a deep breath and get back to what we've been talking about for the last (few) weeks of how we should be playing," he said.
"Obviously happy to get a win in this building but it's still a long way to go here with a lot of tough games ahead of us and we'll see if we can build some momentum out of this.
"Like anything else, winning and losing is contagious at times and confidence is a huge thing in sports in general. When you have it, it's a wonderful thing and when you start to lose it a little bit you can waiver."
Pocket rocket Jordon Crawford top-scored with 25 points while Marcus Lee starred against his former side with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
This followed United storming into an 11-1 early lead before an emphatic Lee slam dunk had the Jackies ahead by the first break.
Three blocks from Will Magnay in just 10 minutes showed his value as Roth's team continued their impressive record against United.
"I'm really happy for them that they got a game like this across the board against an outstanding team," he added. "They deserved it. We were fighting like hell the last couple of weeks and to have some things click over and get a win in our building is a really good sign for us.
"I think sometimes when you're losing everyone wants to do a bit more when actually sometimes you have to do a bit less, stay in your sweet spot and let the game come to you. I thought they were really consistent across the board. Our defence was really solid and our shot selection was really good."
United's Launceston-born captain Chris Goulding led his side with 16 points.
