More 'bird-chomping windmills' needed to power Tassie hydrogen industry

So again, gullible and vulnerable Tasmanians are being used.
This time by the worst Federal minister we've ever had (whose renewable obsession is fuelling much of the current cost of living crisis) to experiment with an unproven technology using our own electricity supplies (when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow) and lots of our water.
Worst still it'll require countless (non renewable) Chinese produced solar panels and the despoiling of our beautiful coastline with bird-chomping windmills.
There are a lot of unknowns in this highly speculative proposal and notably no guarantee that it won't affect local power prices.
It also opens the door to place pressure upon the state to approve the necessary windmills to partially power this folly.
The article (The Examiner, January 20) opens with the premise "... why is the state keen to have one?".
Who says the state is keen? No one asked me, nor I suspect anyone else.
So here we go again, just like the Rockliff Stadium, representatives giving favours to mates on sovereign risk projects without getting any mandate to do so.
Be highly sceptical fellow Tasmanians.
Sure, welcome viable job creating projects, but beware the speculators using our vulnerability for their ideologically driven indulgences.
I must be honest I was not surprised to hear the Aquaculture Stewardship Council denied Tassal the right to use seal crackers in their salmon operations in Tasmanian waters.
After reading Salmon Tasmania CEO Luke Martin's carefully worded opinion piece (The Examiner, January 16) I elected to do my own research on these at times lethal devices.
I was staggered at the injuries these so-called seal crackers can inflict on marine life.
Soft tissue injuries, bones broken, and eyes popped etc. The distance the high decibel sound can travel through the water is phenomenal.
What has troubled me the most, is the seal being such an incredibly intelligent marine mammal, are studies in the Scottish salmon industry have shown at times, some seals develop the ability to dodge the crackers rendering them ineffective.
Which begs the question why use them at all?
Australia Day, January 26 is not to celebrate the arrival of the first fleet, an invasion, and the commencement of the massacre of the Aboriginal people.
January 26 does not mark the arrival of Captain Cook. January 26 is, in fact, the date significant as it is when Australians, you and I, received our independence from British rule.
Australians of today detest what was done to the to the First Nations Australians under British governance.
In both world wars, we were requested to take up arms to protect Britain.
Feeling of powerlessness to make our own decisions in relation to our own country, we as a nation decided to try and fix it and fix it and we did.
The Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 was enacted and on January the 26th 1949, the Australian nationality came into existence.
We were legally recognised as Australians and allowed to travel on our own passports as Australians.
Before this very important date, every person living in Australia, including Aborigines, were called British subjects.
This is the day we Australians became free to make our country's decisions and to treat our citizens.
It was the day we were all declared Australians. Until this date, Aboriginals were not protected by law.
On January 25th, is the day the Act gave freedom and protection to all Australians, old and new, the right to live under the protection of the Australian Law.
January 26th is the day new Australians receive their citizenship.
