Show us the money: Minister calls for federal funding boost for aged care

Health Minister Guy Barnett has called for federal funding to help get a redevelopment of a Midlands aged care centre over the line.
Mr Barnett said the Tasmanian Government had lodged an application for funding through the federal Aged Care Capital Assistance program, as the redevelopment of the Midlands Multi Purpose Health Centre moves into its second stage.
The grant money would complement a $3.5 million investment made by the state government into the facility at Oatlands, to build a new eight-bed residential aged care wing, a drug store, team room and nurse's station.
The Health Minister said the state government was committed to ensuring Tasmanians could access much-needed healthcare, regardless of whether they lived in cities or in the regions.
"Our government is committed to ensuring Tasmanians receive the right health care, in the right place, at the right time,'' Mr Barnett said
"Central to this is the provision of vital health services for communities in regional areas, such as Oatlands, including providing health care as close to home as possible.
"It is important that community members who reside in these areas have the opportunity to access residential aged care services without having to move away from their support networks."
The contract for the redevelopment was awarded to Hobart-based Macquarie Builders in November 2023, and construction was set to begin by mid-January.
