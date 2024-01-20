Northern neighbours get to kick off another big statewide soccer season

Launceston teams have been handed the honour of kicking off both statewide soccer competitions in 2024.
As they did last season, Riverside Olympic and Launceston City will launch the men's NPL Tasmania with a Friday night derby on March 15 a day before Launceston United begin the Women's Super League by hosting Glenorchy.
Football Tasmania has released the statewide competition fixtures with the top-flight men's and women's seasons to feature 21 rounds from March until September.
Riverside and Glenorchy join United, Devonport, Taroona, Kingborough and South Hobart in a seven-team WSL featuring a weekly bye.
The pre-season Summer Cup will begin on February 17 for the WSL, NPL and NPL 21s.
Each team from these competitions will play three games against other sides in their region. The top teams from each region will face off in a North versus South final at Lightwood Park, Kingston, on Saturday, March 9.
