Man used ice within weeks of getting drug treatment order

A man who pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges will spend six months in jail after a magistrate cancelled his drug treatment order.
Isaac Jess Hall had a drug treatment order which would have allowed him to stay out of jail if he stayed off drugs and committed no offences.
The court heard he lasted only three and half months on the order made in late 2022.
He pleaded guilty to a number of offences committed while he was free and pleaded not guilty to an aggravated assault and an assault.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said on February 9 2023 he was found in possession of two ziplock bags of methylamphetamine. He admitted having used ice into his arm a short time before.
On 2.40am on May 19 2023 Hall was found walking in Goderich street with a backpack full of potential housebreaking tools including a balaclava, safety glasses and a torch,
In his backpack were a number of drivers licences which did not belong to him
Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court.
Ms Brown said he had 34 pages of prior offences.
In 2021 Hall was sentenced to a eight week jail sentence for firearm possession and received a seven month suspended sentence for an attack on a man in Invermay with a hockey stick.
Magistrate Sharon Cure was told he was placed on the drug treatment order in December 2022 after serving a sixteen months sentence and released in January 29, 2023.
He then left for Queensland and did not return to Tasmania until October 2023.
Defence lawyer Hannah Phillips said that Hall conceded that he had not been ready for such an order and had not had the right intentions.
She said that his time in custody since November 17 2023 had been difficult.
"He was on a bus [from Risdon] which caught fire where he inhaled black smoke and suffered blurred vision and had difficulty breathing," Ms Phillips said.
She said he was taken off the bus and placed in divisional van and taken to a cell without receiving treatment.
Ms Cure took two weeks off Hall's five month custodial component of the drug treatment order for attending a number of appointments and for his honesty.
On the possession of drugs charge and possessing an implement with intent to commit an offence she sentenced him to one and half months jail.
She said that the possession of driver's licences indicated he was a person who associated with people and lived the life of someone involved in drug use.
Drug treatment orders have a failure rate of about 70 per cent.
