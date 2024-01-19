Man charged with making false threats after Hadspen incident

A man who sparked an "isolated incident" at Hadspen has been charged with resisting police and making false threats.
Police were called to Rutherglen Road about 6.45pm on January 18, after reports of concern for welfare of a man walking along the road.
Officers found the man, a 33-year-old from Launceston, alone in a home nearby a short time later, and spent several hours communicating with him before taking him into custody about 11pm.
The road was closed while police dealt with the incident, however at the time officers said there was no threat to the wider community.
The 33-year-old was assessed at the Launceston General Hospital, and on January 19 officers charged him with making false threats of danger, resisting police, and breaching bail.
He was held in custody ahead of a court appearance scheduled that afternoon.
