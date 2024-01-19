Drop in Tasmanian devil numbers changing evolution of native quolls

A decline in Tasmanian devil populations is driving changes in the evolution of native quolls.
The new research from the University of Tasmania found the drop of Tasmania's top predator species, caused by Devil facial tumour disease, has changed the spotted-tailed quoll's genetic makeup and behaviour.
UTAS marsupial carnivore expert Menna Jones said these instances of predator declines were happening around the world and had "cascading ecological effects."
She said due to the decline of devils over the past 25 years, quolls were "enjoying" the lower competition for food.
"We're also getting changes in evolutionary selection on the quoll, as well as muscle development and locomotion," she said.
"It could be that quolls are not needing to move as far, so maybe they're not investing as much in muscle development as previously as they aren't needing to escape from devils."
Quolls have even been observed changing their dinner time.
"Devils dominate the part of the night just after it gets dark, and quolls were forced into foraging at the other end of the night just before dawn," Dr Jones said.
"When you get devil decline in the landscape, the quolls shift their foraging time to early in the night but that's a very, very quick behavioural change."
Dr Jones said the data was significant and exciting, and provided opportunities for follow up field work.
"There's no particular conservation benefit that we're excited about, but it's a really nice demonstration of competition and how it changes morphology and behaviours," she said.
"The devils decline is currently benefiting spotted-tail quolls and that's a good thing because they're not a common species.
"We also anticipate the devils will recover from the disease as it has now become endemic, which means for every diseased devil its only affecting one other diseased devil."
